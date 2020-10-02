1/1
Pauline C. Varcoe
1931 - 2020
Pauline C. Varcoe

Waterford - Pauline C. Varcoe, age 89 of Waterford, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Neighborhoods of White Lake. She was the loving mother of Debra (John) Krimm, Randall (Jane) Varcoe, Pamela (Randall) Miller and the late Sandi Jo Varcoe; grandmother of Jackie (Scott) Phillips, Michael Krimm, Cassandra (Peter) Ginopolis, and Kayla (David Berman) Varcoe; proud great-grandmother of Justin Hamann. She was born on August 1, 1931 in Detroit to Edward A. & Myrtle Rogers. They preceded her in death. Pauline was self-employed as a hard working talented advertising agent at Remcoe Publications. She enjoyed traveling and loved her dogs. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and private family interment will take place at Commerce Cemetery. Please visit www.eltonblackandsonwhitelake.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elton Black & Son Funeral Home
1233 Union Lake Road
White Lake, MI 48386
2483637135
