Voran Funeral Home - Dearborn Chapel
23701 Ford Road
Dearborn, MI 48128
(313) 278-5100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Linus Catholic Church
6466 Evangeline
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Dearborn Heights - Fulan, Pauline. February 18, 2019. Age 86 of Dearborn Heights. Beloved wife of Felice (Phil) for 62 yrs. Loving mother of Mark Fulan and Peter (Debbie) Fulan. Dearest grandmother of Adam, Andrew, Samantha. She was a member of the Dearborn Quilting Guild. Pauline will be deeply missed by family and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4- 8 p.m. at the Dearborn Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Road. (313) 278-5100. In state Friday 10:00 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at St. Linus Catholic Church 6466 Evangeline Dearborn Heights. Donations may be made to Angela Hospice. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Pauline's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019
