Pauline Lenore Arthurs (Steinmetz)



Trenton - Pauline Lenore Arthurs (Steinmetz), of Trenton, passed away on July 7, 2020, surrounded by her children. Pauline was born on March 19, 1930 to Theodore and Julia (Daly) Steinmetz. She was raised on the family farm in the small town of Eyota, Minnesota as the oldest of three daughters. Pauline was the valedictorian of the twelve students in her class when she graduated from Eyota High School in 1948. She attended the College of St. Theresa in Minnesota before transferring to Michigan State University. Pauline graduated from Michigan State in 1952 with a degree in Social Work. Her passion for connecting with people and giving back would be a constant throughout her life. In 1951, Pauline met Boyd Arthurs on a blind date. They were married in 1954 and settled in Trenton, Michigan, where Boyd had grown up. The house they purchased on Middlefield Drive was where they raised their three children and was Pauline's home for over 60 years. Boyd and Pauline were devoted to their family and were happily married for nearly 50 years until Boyd's death in 2004. Pauline was a fixture in the Trenton community and was active in a variety of civic organizations, including Soroptimists, the Trenton Historical Society, the Trenton Mid-Summer Festival and the St. Tim's/St. Philip's Food Pantry. She also worked for Boyd's Civil Engineering and Surveying company for many years. Pauline was an avid sports fan, particularly of her Spartans and the Tigers and later Purdue Boilermakers volleyball. A voracious reader, Pauline kept up with all the news and made sure everyone around her was up to speed on everything that was going on! Her vibrant personality, sense of humor and caring spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Julia and her husband Boyd. She is survived by her devoted children Cathy (Jim) Whiting of Plymouth, MI, Jeff Arthurs of Carrborro, NC , and Kirk (Cindy Denis) Arthurs of LaSalle, MI. Pauline will be missed by the grandchildren she loved so very much: Lesley (Mike) Fawcett, Brian (Elise Simpson) Whiting, Kristen (Kyle Keaffaber) Arthurs, Blake (Leigh Drudogan) Arthurs, and Joshua Arthurs. She was SuperGram to her five great grandchildren: Grace and Thomas Fawcett, Shay and Kya Whiting and Cole Keaffaber. Pauline is also survived by her dear sisters Mary (Jim) Lamson and Kathy (David) Schellhammer, as well as her dedicated sister-in-law Nadine Arthurs DeBusk.



A celebration of Pauline's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather. Those wishing to make a donation in Pauline's memory may make it to the Trenton Educational Foundation, 2603 Charlton Rd, Trenton, MI.









