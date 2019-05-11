Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Lying in State
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Church
2675 John R. Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Hills Church
2675 John R. Road
Rochester Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Louise (Huyghe) Nichols


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline Louise (Huyghe) Nichols Obituary
Pauline Louise Nichols

- - Age 97, May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roman J. Dearest mother of Paula (Joseph) Reimann, Christopher (Tina) Nichols, Jennifer (Craig) Magnatta, the late David Nichols & the late Dennis Nichols. Proud grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 13. In lieu of flowers, donations to Seasons Hospice are greatly appreciated. Instate 10:00am Monday, May 13 at St. Mary of the Hills Church 2675 John R. (Rochester Hills) until Mass 11:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now