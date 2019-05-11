|
Pauline Louise Nichols
- - Age 97, May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roman J. Dearest mother of Paula (Joseph) Reimann, Christopher (Tina) Nichols, Jennifer (Craig) Magnatta, the late David Nichols & the late Dennis Nichols. Proud grandmother of 14 and great grandmother of 13. In lieu of flowers, donations to Seasons Hospice are greatly appreciated. Instate 10:00am Monday, May 13 at St. Mary of the Hills Church 2675 John R. (Rochester Hills) until Mass 11:00am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township)
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 11 to May 12, 2019