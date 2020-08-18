Pauline Moceri
Livonia - Pauline Moceri, age 88, of Livonia, Michigan passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Pauline was born August 19, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to Laura Barbera and Peter Calcagno.
Pauline is survived by her husband, Vincent Moceri. Children; Virginia (Dennis) Werner, Laraine (George) Walowich, Frank (Deborah) Moceri, and Linda (Gary) Pieron. Grandchildren; Amy (Luke) Kiebler, Anne (Joshua) Shupe, Emily (Peter) Wasserman, Vincent, Natalie (Jonathan) Klar, Ashley, Nicholas, Brandon and Great Grandchild John.
Proceeded in death her parents, aunt Antonia Barbera, brother Charles Calcagno, and granddaughter Julie Werner.
A visitation for Pauline will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Harry J Will Funeral Homes, 37000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pauline's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
; and Angela Hospice.
for the Moceri family.