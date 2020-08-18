1/1
Pauline Moceri
Pauline Moceri

Livonia - Pauline Moceri, age 88, of Livonia, Michigan passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Pauline was born August 19, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to Laura Barbera and Peter Calcagno.

Pauline is survived by her husband, Vincent Moceri. Children; Virginia (Dennis) Werner, Laraine (George) Walowich, Frank (Deborah) Moceri, and Linda (Gary) Pieron. Grandchildren; Amy (Luke) Kiebler, Anne (Joshua) Shupe, Emily (Peter) Wasserman, Vincent, Natalie (Jonathan) Klar, Ashley, Nicholas, Brandon and Great Grandchild John.

Proceeded in death her parents, aunt Antonia Barbera, brother Charles Calcagno, and granddaughter Julie Werner.

A visitation for Pauline will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 8:00 PM at Harry J Will Funeral Homes, 37000 W. Six Mile Road, Livonia, Michigan 48152.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pauline's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; and Angela Hospice.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.HarryjWillLivonia.com for the Moceri family.






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Moceri family. I have known Mrs Moceri for a long time and I will remember that she always had a smile on her face and she was always kind to me. She will be in my prayers.
Vicki and Bob Feisel
