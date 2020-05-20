Resources
Pauline S. Weertz

Pauline S. Weertz Obituary
Pauline S. Weertz

Pauline S. Weertz, age 97, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late George for over 70 years. Pauline leaves behind her loving children, Sue Ann (Gerald) Woolsey, George (Susan) Weertz Jr. Amy Weertz, Patricia Ciolek, James (Kate) Weertz and Jan (William) Browing, 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; dear sister-in-law, Margaret. A full obituary can be found at www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 20 to May 22, 2020
