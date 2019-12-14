|
|
Pearl M. Weber
Age 95 December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late E.O. "Bud" Weber. Loving mother of Karlton (Dawn) Weber and Carol Weber. Cherished grandmother of Kristine, Rick, Emma, and the late Jennifer Weber. Sister of the late Norma Foulds. Aunt to David Wilkins, Lisbeth Ewald, Lisa, Tom, and the late John Weber. Funeral at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple, Birmingham, Saturday, Dec 21, 12 Noon (Visitation begins at 10:30am). Memorials appreciated to Lutheran High School Northwest or Lutheran Camp Association (specify Camp Arcadia Archives). Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019