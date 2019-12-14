Resources
Pearl M. Weber

Pearl M. Weber Obituary
Pearl M. Weber

Pearl M. Weber

Age 95 December 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late E.O. "Bud" Weber. Loving mother of Karlton (Dawn) Weber and Carol Weber. Cherished grandmother of Kristine, Rick, Emma, and the late Jennifer Weber. Sister of the late Norma Foulds. Aunt to David Wilkins, Lisbeth Ewald, Lisa, Tom, and the late John Weber. Funeral at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple, Birmingham, Saturday, Dec 21, 12 Noon (Visitation begins at 10:30am). Memorials appreciated to Lutheran High School Northwest or Lutheran Camp Association (specify Camp Arcadia Archives). Obituary & condolences: lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
