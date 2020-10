Peggy AmellRoyal Oak - Peggy Ann Amell (née Jones), 73, of West Bloomfield (formerly of Royal Oak), September 29, 2020. Wife of the late Dan Amell. Mother of Becky (Tom) Pelant and Ben (Jennifer) Amell. Grandmother of seven. No funeral services will be held at this time, but a celebration of life is anticipated once social distancing measures are relaxed. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for full obituary and to share a memory.