Peggy Ann Schmid
Peggy Ann Schmid

Brighton, - Peggy Ann Schmid (nee McGroder), resident of Brighton, passed peacefully at homeon May 15, 2020 at the age of 87. She is survived by her children, Laurence Bernard II (Donna), Michael (Benjamin), Patrick (Angela), Julie Haidar (Ali), Karen Zapalski (Raymond), Laurie Murphy (Daniel), and Thomas. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Brighton on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10 AM. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsBrighton.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
