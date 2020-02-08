Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Peggy Woodcock
Peggy Ann Woodcock Obituary
Peggy Ann Woodcock

Age 64, of Dearborn, died unexpectantly on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was born March 5, 1955 in Detroit, to the late Richard and Eleanor Czubak. She grew up in Harper Woods and graduated Harper Woods High School in 1973. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Rick Woodcock, whom she married on May 10, 1981, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Peggy held many jobs in the service industry, the last as a medical technician at Michigan Neck and Spine. Retiring in 2015. She loved gardening, animals, and spending time with her family. She was the proud, loving, and devoted Mother/Grandmother to her wonderful children Jeffery (Brittany) Woodcock, Michael Woodcock, and Aimee (Aaron Jones) Woodcock, all of Dearborn. Her four Grandchildren; Silas, Charles, Frederick, and Maria; and siblings Gary (Margaret) Czubak, St. Charles, Ill., Fred Czubak of Waterford, Barbara (Dan) Mispelon of Macomb Township, and Katherine Czubak of Port Huron; and Sister-in-Laws Janice (Alexander) Rodrigues of Grand Blanc, and Peggy (David) Sykes of Constantine. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, February 11th at 11:00 a.m., St. Joseph Oratory Church, 1828 Jay St, Detroit, 48207, MI. Visitation will be Tuesday 10:00 a.m. at the church. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
