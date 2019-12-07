Services
Peggy Joan Carrig

Peggy Joan Carrig

Madison Heights - Peggy Carrig, born Jan. 28, 1932 to Edward and Gladys Fields, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Carl (Dave) Carrig. Loving sister to Jerry Fields and wife Evelyn. Loving mother of Steven (Barbara), David, James (Roxanne) and the late Randy Carrig. Proud grandmother of Steffani Carrig.

Visitation will be Dec. 9 (3-8 pm) and a funeral service on Dec. 10 at 11 am at Hopcroft Funeral Home, 31145 John R Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071. Donation in Peggy's name can be made to the . Please visit hopcroftfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
