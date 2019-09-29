Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
Florida, formally of Garden City - Age 80, passed away September 2, 2019 in Florida. Beloved wife of the late Milton. Loving mother of Jennifer (William) DesJardin, Glen (Wendy) Love and Ronald (Joyce Hart) Love. Grandma of Rachael (Scott) Wietcha, Derek (Carolyn) DesJardin, Adam Love, and Sarah (Ben) Kubiak. Great grandma of Ruby, Reese, Julien and Jack. In 1968 Peggy was crowned Mrs. Garden City Beautiful. She was a hairdresser for 30 years and was busy with different crafts which she loved doing. After being a resident of Garden City for 57 years, in 2007 she and her husband Milton became snowbirds, relocating to Florida. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 12th at 3 pm. For more information please contact Jennifer at [email protected]

www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
