|
|
Penelope Collis
Grosse Pointe Farms - Collis, Penelope (Penny), Age 75, February 16, 2019, born December 28, 1943, in Grosse Pointe Farms. Beloved wife of James Collis for 55 years. Mother of Eric (Deborah Laske) Collis and Victoria (Tim) Uebbing. Grandmother of Rachel and Connor Collis and Bailey and Dmitry Uebbing. Survived also by brothers David Bowers and Timothy (Trang) Bowers and aunt to Meagan (Williams) and Kyle Bowers. She was in-law to Lorretta (Jerome) Quinn and aunt to Jerome, Jr. Predeceased by her parents George and Julia, nee Puskas, Bowers and brother-in-law Larry Collis.
Penny retired from full-time work at The Blanchard Insurance Agency. She was noted for her love of gardening, basket weaving, crossword puzzles, mahjong, and golfing. She was adventurous whether it was racing corvettes in the Corvette Club, boating Lake St. Clair, or being with the DEFuegos Harley Club with her husband. She will be remembered by many for hosting parties for her family and friends including family reunions, annual fall cider walk, and card club. She was a devoted grandmother that relished opening presents with her grandchildren on Christmas morning and calming them by singing a sweet song of "You Are My Sunshine."
Penny was a 10-year survivor of a lung-transplant and was grateful to the Cleveland Clinic for each of those years. She became an Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) support spokesperson and group member helping others with their health challenges. Her family wishes everyone consider giving the gift of life and become an organ donor.
Per Penny's wishes, cremation has already taken place. Donations in her memory may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 16, 2019