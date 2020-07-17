Pete Kazin



Grosse Pointe Woods - Pete Kazin, age 86 of Grosse Pointe, MI, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8. He is the son of the late Bato and Bule Kazin who emigrated from Albania in the 1920s. Pete will be remembered for being a doting husband and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and loyal friend. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Pam, who was the love of his life and best friend, as well as his sister Vicki Cerrito. His love for and adoration of his children--Stephen, Cathy Tringali (Joe), Peter (Marina), and Matthew--defined his life and filled him with joy, as he had special bonds with all of them and was idolized and deeply loved and respected in return. Pete was fortunate enough to have seven grandchildren whom he adored (Stacey, Corey, Peter, Caroline, Jack, Brent, and Blair) as well as five great-grandchildren (Emily, Matthew, Mya, Luke, and Lyla). Pete was loved by everyone who had the good fortune to meet him and was known for his humor, adherence to his word, and grit. Throughout his adult life, Pete was self-employed. He put forth his best efforts at all he undertook and instilled a sense of entrepreneurial spirit in his children as a result of his pursuits. He loved his wife's cooking, sports, Italian cultural films, the beach, the mountains of Colorado, a pristine lawn, a clean car, and most of all his family. A proud American and past member of the Air Force's Cryptography unit, Pete, a gifted athlete, helped lead the Air Force to win the continental football championship while stationed in Africa during his early years. In each role he had as a man--husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, son-in-law, boss, best pal, and friend to all who knew him--he was viewed as the greatest, loved beyond comprehension, and left a lasting legacy that will never be forgotten. A celebration of life service will be held as COVID abates and once he can receive the respect, recognition, and remembrance he so richly deserves from all who have special memories to share. We love you, Pete Kazin, and we always will.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store