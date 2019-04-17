|
Peter A. Kithas
River Rouge - Kithas, Peter A.
April 11, 2019
Age 90 formerly of River Rouge, Michigan
Mr. Kithas is survived by his wife of 63 years Tula, son John, daughter Kathryn, son in law, Robert and 3 grandchildren, Christina, Laura and Nicholas Stewart.
Visitation, Thursday, April 18, 2019, 2-9pm with a Trisagion Service, 8pm at Girrbach-Krasun Funeral Home, 10783 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge, Michigan 48218.
Instate, Friday, April 19, 2019, 9:30am until time of Service 10am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 16300 Dix Toledo Rd., Southgate, Michigan 48195.
Interment, Woodmere Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Mr. Kithas to St. George Greek Orthodox Church,16300 Dix Toledo Rd., Southgate, Michigan 48195.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019