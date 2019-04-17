Services
Girrbach-Krasun Funeral Home - Southgate
10783 W. Jefferson
River Rouge, MI 48218
(734) 285-0444
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Girrbach-Krasun Funeral Home - Southgate
10783 W. Jefferson
River Rouge, MI 48218
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Girrbach-Krasun Funeral Home - Southgate
10783 W. Jefferson
River Rouge, MI 48218
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
16300 Dix Toledo Rd.
Southgate, MI
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
16300 Dix Toledo Rd.
Southgate, MI
Peter A. Kithas Obituary
Peter A. Kithas

River Rouge - Kithas, Peter A.

April 11, 2019

Age 90 formerly of River Rouge, Michigan

Mr. Kithas is survived by his wife of 63 years Tula, son John, daughter Kathryn, son in law, Robert and 3 grandchildren, Christina, Laura and Nicholas Stewart.

Visitation, Thursday, April 18, 2019, 2-9pm with a Trisagion Service, 8pm at Girrbach-Krasun Funeral Home, 10783 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge, Michigan 48218.

Instate, Friday, April 19, 2019, 9:30am until time of Service 10am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 16300 Dix Toledo Rd., Southgate, Michigan 48195.

Interment, Woodmere Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Mr. Kithas to St. George Greek Orthodox Church,16300 Dix Toledo Rd., Southgate, Michigan 48195.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019
