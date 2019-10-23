|
|
Peter Alvira
Peter Alvira, age 89, passed away on October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janice. Loving brother of Frank Alvira, (Carmen), Annie (Alvira) Bearden, Delores (Alvira) Hobart (John), and predeceased by Rudolph Alvira, Angeline (Alvira) Pompa, Alicia (Alvira) Gonzalez, Fred Alvira, and Irene (Alvira) Newton. Will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Retired from GMC, Clark Avenue Plant, Detroit. Visitation Saturday, Oct 26 at 10am until the Funeral Service which will begin 11:30am at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Lions Club of Livonia.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019