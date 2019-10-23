Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Alvira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Alvira

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Alvira Obituary
Peter Alvira

Peter Alvira, age 89, passed away on October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janice. Loving brother of Frank Alvira, (Carmen), Annie (Alvira) Bearden, Delores (Alvira) Hobart (John), and predeceased by Rudolph Alvira, Angeline (Alvira) Pompa, Alicia (Alvira) Gonzalez, Fred Alvira, and Irene (Alvira) Newton. Will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. Retired from GMC, Clark Avenue Plant, Detroit. Visitation Saturday, Oct 26 at 10am until the Funeral Service which will begin 11:30am at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Lions Club of Livonia.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now