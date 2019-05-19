|
Peter Andrew Pellerito
- - Age 64, passed away on May 17, 2019.
Peter was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 17, 1955, the first born child of Coleen and the late Frank Pellerito.
Peter is survived by his mother, Coleen. Dear brother of Justina Juday (Ken) and Carl Pellerito. Cherished uncle of Kristen (Richard), Frank (Marcella), Nicoleen (James), Andrew (Christina), Jennifer, and Kelly. Proud great-uncle of 11 great-nieces and nephews.
Peter loved music, especially classic rock. He was a passionate car collector, who loved cruising and racing his cars down Woodward Avenue back in the day. He was a confident, strong role model to his two younger siblings and they looked up to him dearly. Peter was a well-dressed man who always enjoyed the finer things in life. He was known for being kindhearted and compassionate. His sense of humor and playful pranks will never be forgotten by those who knew him.
Peter was a clever business man with a brilliant mind. He used these skills while working with his father, Frank, at the family's produce company, eventually taking it over.
Peter is deeply loved and will be dearly missed by his mother, siblings, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 2 pm-9 pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 32515 Woodward Ave (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. A Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday at 7 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Church of the Transfiguration, 25225 Code Rd., Southfield. Visitation will begin at the church at 10 am. Committal prayers and burial will take place at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 19, 2019