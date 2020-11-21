1/1
Peter Buchanan
Peter Buchanan

Berkley - Peter Buchanan age 85, of Berkley.

Beloved husband of the late Peggy Buchanan. Loving father of Meg (Dave) Messina and Tom Buchanan. Brother of his late sister Josephine Schaefer, and late brothers Frank Buchanan, and Phillip Buchanan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 2345 Coolidge Rd., Troy, Monday 10:30am. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd (Between 14 and 15 mile) Sunday 2-5pm. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
