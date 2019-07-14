|
|
Peter Duffy
Grosse Pointe Farms - Peter C. Duffy, Age 86 of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. Loving husband of Mickey. Dear father of Kevin and the late Karen, Mary and Therese Duffy. Cherished papa of Madeline Duffy. Loving brother of the late Ann Louise Gervasi. Brother in law of Tony Gervasi. Uncle to several nieces and nephews. Peter served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed spending time with his family. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Paul Catholic Church, 157 Lakeshore Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI with an instate at 11:30 a.m. Inurnment at St. Paul Catholic Church followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Peter's name to The Detroit Institute of Ophthalmology HFHS, Philip C. Hessburg M.D. Endowed Lectureship, 15415 E Jefferson Ave, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230, (313) 824-4710. You may also visit henryford.com/giving and designate that your gift be directed to the Philip C. Hessburg M.D. Endowed Lectureship located in the drop-down menu. Share a memory at verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 14, 2019