Services
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
(734) 692-1515
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
John Molnar Funeral Home - Brownstown Chapel
23700 West Road
Brownstown , MI 48183
Peter Ewing McDiarmid Jr.


1936 - 2020
Peter Ewing McDiarmid Jr. Obituary
Peter Ewing McDiarmid, Jr.

Trenton - Peter Ewing McDiarmid, Jr. March 13, 2020. Age 83 of Trenton.

Beloved husband of Carol for over 58 years. Dearest brother of Edward, the late Thomas, the late Nancy King, Mary Yurko, the late Margaret Konopka and Catherine Stallman. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Also survived by Brittany and Ryan Mikel and their son Kaden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to Henry Ford Hospice.

Please visit www.molnarfuneralhome.com for arrangements.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
