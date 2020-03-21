|
Peter H. Dickson
Eastpointe - Peter Hazen Dickson, age 63, of Eastpointe, MI, born March 24, 1956 and died March 14, 2020. Survived by his devoted significant other, Lois Hurst. Father of Dale English of Tokyo, Japan. Brother of Sue (David) Carlson, John, Matthew (Patricia), and Timothy (Kristen Roy) Dickson. Survived by Lois's son, Jay Hurst, and granddaughter, Angelia Hurst. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Margaret Price Dickson and Gerald W. Dickson and his infant daughter, Tiffany English. Donations suggested to the Prostate Cancer Research Institute (www.pcri.org).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020