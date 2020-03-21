Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Dickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter H. Dickson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter H. Dickson Obituary
Peter H. Dickson

Eastpointe - Peter Hazen Dickson, age 63, of Eastpointe, MI, born March 24, 1956 and died March 14, 2020. Survived by his devoted significant other, Lois Hurst. Father of Dale English of Tokyo, Japan. Brother of Sue (David) Carlson, John, Matthew (Patricia), and Timothy (Kristen Roy) Dickson. Survived by Lois's son, Jay Hurst, and granddaughter, Angelia Hurst. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Margaret Price Dickson and Gerald W. Dickson and his infant daughter, Tiffany English. Donations suggested to the Prostate Cancer Research Institute (www.pcri.org).



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -