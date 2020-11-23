Peter J. Maraveleas
Maraveleas, Peter J., November 22, 2020 of Birmingham. Loving husband of Barbara. Brother of Diamodo Perdikea, Pota Chiourea, and George Maraveleas (Eutihia). Also survived by seven nieces and nephews, three great nephews, one great niece, and three great-great nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial tributes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Alzheimer's Association
. A.J. Desmond & Sons, (248) 549-0500.
