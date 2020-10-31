1/1
Peter John Marsh
Peter John Marsh

- - Peter John Marsh passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Peter was the son of Karen and Bill Marsh. He was the beloved brother of Maggie O'Connor (Daniel) and the late Paul David Marsh, and loving uncle to Paul, Lily, Patrick and Kate. The Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10 AM, with visiting beginning at 9:30 AM, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 730 S Lafayette Ave, Royal Oak, MI. He will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery located in the village where Peter spent his childhood. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in memory of Peter to The Children's Center Detroit or NAMI (National Association of Mental Illness). A. J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel) 248-549-0500.

View obituary and sign tribute wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
