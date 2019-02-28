|
Peter Joseph Lucido
Clinton Township - February 23, 2019 Age 96. Beloved husband of Anne (nee Pellerito). Loving father of Antoinette (Gilbert) Anderson, Joseph (Linda), Jennifer (Jim) Laethem, Marianne (Mark) Janisse, Peter (AnnMarie), Thomas (Maria), Diane (Jake) DiPonio and the late Paul (Annette). Proud grandfather of 23 and great grandfather of 22. Predeceased by siblings Angeline (Sam) Pellerito, Sam (Dina), Lena (William) Gianino and Anthony (Geraldine). Dear brother in law of Ninfa Ciaramitaro-Lisy. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Thur. 3-9 pm and Fri, 1-9 pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons Inc. 36900 Schoenherr Rd. at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd.). Rosary Fri. 7:00 pm. Instate Sat. 9:30 am until 10:00 am time of Mass at St. Paul of Tarsus Church 41300 Romeo Plank @ Canal Rd. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen appreciated. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019