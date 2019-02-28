Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra
36900 Schoenherr
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Township, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul of Tarsus
41300 Romeo Plank
Clinton Township, MI
Peter Joseph Lucido
