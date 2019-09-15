|
Peter Klebba
Greenbush, Michigan - Peter J. Klebba Age 56 September 5, 2019 Beloved husband of Gaye. Loving father of Mack (Andrea), P.J. (Kelsey), Keya (Michael) Gough and Reese. Cherished grandfather of Lincoln and a baby boy on the way. Brother of Paul (Sue), Sara "Sally" (Steve) Gilo and the late Mary Ann. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Mary Ann. 'He Lived the Dream'. Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019, 4 pm - 8 pm. Funeral Service Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:30am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to . www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019