Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Klebba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Klebba


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Klebba Obituary
Peter Klebba

Greenbush, Michigan - Peter J. Klebba Age 56 September 5, 2019 Beloved husband of Gaye. Loving father of Mack (Andrea), P.J. (Kelsey), Keya (Michael) Gough and Reese. Cherished grandfather of Lincoln and a baby boy on the way. Brother of Paul (Sue), Sara "Sally" (Steve) Gilo and the late Mary Ann. Predeceased by his parents Paul and Mary Ann. 'He Lived the Dream'. Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019, 4 pm - 8 pm. Funeral Service Saturday, September 21, 2019, 11:30am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials to . www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now