|
|
Peter Larkin Bookmyer
Peter Larkin Bookmyer…our beloved son, brother, father, uncle, friend, and accomplice in many adventures (both light and dark) passed away May 7, 2020 at the age of 66. Peter was born 1954 in Birmingham, MI to the late Dr. Robert M. Bookmyer and Nancy Joos Bookmyer and is predeceased by his oldest son Andy Dowd. Peter and his partner Ginger Dowd raised their three children in the picturesque 470 acre Poet Place in the Klinaklini Valley, BC Canada. The property straddles the Klinaklini River and is a prime habitat for grizzly bear, moose, mule deer, wolf, and bull trout. Peter was was in motion as often as possible, but at his core, he was tethered with great conviction to his ideals: peace, love, and freedom. Nature was his church. The less he had, the happier he was...unless he had enough to share or give away to others. Peter was always one to cheer up someone with his phone calls, his stories at a kitchen table, or his loud renditions on a beat-up guitar of a seemingly endless list of songs that he memorized over the years. We hope he has found peace as he steps back into the river after standing on the shore for a while. He is survived by the mother of his children Ginger Dowd, his son Dr. Casimir Dowd (Sandy), his daughter Snow Dowd (Rob), two beautiful grand daughters Maia and Isla, his siblings Mike Bookmyer (Allison), Kelly Sallee, Brad Bookmyer (Becky), Julie Murphy (Dan), Thad Bookmyer, Robert Bookmyer (Janet) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Note: Nancy Bookmyer's reflections on visiting her son Peter and family 30 some years ago.."Flying over the Canadian Rockies and looking down on the snow-capped peaks and the shining McKenzie river was thrilling! On a small plane headed for Kleena Kleene British Columbia to visit a free-spirited son his wife and three children was excitement for me, the wilderness below reminded me of the vast difference between the Detroit, Michigan suburb I had just left and the wild, uncivilized area of British Columbia in which I would soon find myself. I have gone back to "Poets Place" several times since that first visit but the first is always the best and gave me a real understanding about the world and the things that are important and the things that are trivial and not worth stewing about. Other visits included a canoe trip to visit a friend and a music concert with swimming! But those stories are for another time!"
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 15 to May 17, 2020