Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home
49150 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasik Funeral Home
49150 Schoenherr Rd.
Shelby Township, MI
Peter M. Demgen

Peter M. Demgen Obituary
Peter M. Demgen

Macomb Township - August 21, 2019 Age: 80

Beloved husband of Leslie. Loving father of Blake (fiancee Tom Mikiel) Demgen, Nick (Sarah) Demgen. Dear brother James (Barbara) Demgen and the late Sam Demgen and the late Marilyn, Jackie and Joan. Dear brother in law of Dee Demgen. Peter will be missed by his many dear friends. Visitation Thursday 4-8 PM at the Wasik Funeral Home, inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Funeral Service 11 AM Friday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
