Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
Peter Macres Obituary
Peter Macres

Harper Woods - Peter, age 85, February 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Toula.

Loving father of Stephen (Stella), and Christopher (Ellen). Loved grandfather of Marley (Forrest) Allen, Maggie, Nicholas, Louis and Thomas. Brother-in-law of Mary Ann Demetrakeas. Visitation Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Trisagion 6:30 PM. In state 9:30 AM Wednesday until time of service10 AM at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 21800 Marter Rd. St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery, Clinton Township, MI. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Church.

ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 17, 2019
