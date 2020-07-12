Peter P. Vannini
Loving husband of the late Mary (nee Antonelli) and devoted father of Linda, Peter (Judy) and Robert. Dear brother of the late Albert Vannini (Lillian) and brother-in-law of Mary's sister, Polly Wierzbicki and nephew Paul Wierzbicki.
Visitation will take place at 11:30 Tuesday, July 14th at St Andrews Church. 1400 Inglewood Ave., Rochester Hills, 248-651-1486, followed by a mass at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Capuchin Brothers, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, 48207. Remembrances can be shared at www.pixleyfh.com
.