1/1
Peter P. Vannini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter P. Vannini

Loving husband of the late Mary (nee Antonelli) and devoted father of Linda, Peter (Judy) and Robert. Dear brother of the late Albert Vannini (Lillian) and brother-in-law of Mary's sister, Polly Wierzbicki and nephew Paul Wierzbicki.

Visitation will take place at 11:30 Tuesday, July 14th at St Andrews Church. 1400 Inglewood Ave., Rochester Hills, 248-651-1486, followed by a mass at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Capuchin Brothers, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, 48207. Remembrances can be shared at www.pixleyfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved