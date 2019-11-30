|
Peter Robert "Bob" Sloboda
Warren - Peter Robert "Bob," Sloboda, age 84, died November 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty, and dearest father of Debbie (Chris) Campbell, Jackie (Tom) Brennan, Sherry (the late Mark) Masterson, Sue Sloboda, William (Nancy) Sloboda, and Diane (Joe) Sloboda. Loving grandfather of Matt Campbell, Andy (Beth) Campbell, Sarah Masterson, Katie (Daniel) Manivanh, and great-grandfather of Emily, Luke, Levi, Morgan, and Noah. Also survived by his sister Joyce (Jerry) Madden, and many cherished friends. Visitation Monday 3-9 pm at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Funeral Services Tuesday, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019