Peter Samuel Gallucci



Peter Samuel Gallucci passed away October 5, 2020 after struggling with a failing heart. He was born to Mary and Peter Gallucci on June 25, 1938 in Dearborn. After graduation from Fordson High School he joined the Marines for 3 years serving in Okinawa, Japan. After his discharge he traveled throughout Europe with his sister and brother-in-law. He attended Eastern Michigan University for 3 years and was employed by Ford Motor Co./Rouge Steel for 33 years. He was a man of mystery in many ways, but enjoyed learning about history, doing crossword puzzles, was a talented pool player, critical but loyal fan of all Detroit and Michigan sports teams & harness racing and had many good friends over his lifetime. He held court at many coffee houses in Dearborn: Cozy Corner, Tim Horton's and Dunkin' Donuts.



He is survived by his sister, Rose Marie Lubienski (George), nieces and nephews, Mark, Paul, Maria and Rosanna, and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death this year by niece, Andrea Lubienski. Visitation on Saturday, Oct. 17th from 12 Noon - 3pm at Voran Funeral Home, 23701 Ford Rd, Dearborn, MI 48128. Covid rules apply. Condolences can be sent to: lubienski@comcast.net. Donations can be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside CA 92057 in memory of Peter Gallucci.









