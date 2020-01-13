|
|
Peter VanLowe
Peter VanLowe, Retired Middle school principal, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Helen; a son, Kevin; daughter Krystal; grandson Maurice; granddaughters Sophia and Faith; sister, Matilda Seaton of Detroit; sister in law, Rose VanLowe; a loving cousin, Lovely Billups of New York, and many others.
Viewing 10 AM until time of funeral services at 11 AM, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 3820 Aspen Hill Road, Silver Spring MD 20906. Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME. www.snowdencares.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020