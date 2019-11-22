|
Philip Albert Stendel
Philip Albert Stendel, age 90, died on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Phil was born on September 30, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois. He attended Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, Illinois, and Iliff School of Theology in Denver. He worked in paint manufacturing as a chemical engineer and also for the EPA. Phil married his college sweetheart, Betty Jo Janss, on September 1, 1951. They had three children: Peter Stendel (Barbara) of Long Branch, New Jersey; Nancy Manley of Harper Woods, Michigan; and Lisa Stendel of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Betty and Phil were blessed with four grandchildren: Sarah Manley Silver (Justin), Gregory Manley, Kai Stendel, and Cody Stendel. Phil was a sweet, kind and active man who loved learning new things. He officiated football, lacrosse, basketball and baseball. He loved skiing and was a member of the National Ski Patrol for over 30 years. Singing was another passion of Phil's. He sang in the Livingston County Chorale for many years, the Livingston Lamplighters Barbershop group, and in a multitude of church choirs. Phil held a private pilot's license and taught himself computer programming. He enjoyed being near the water, fishing and gardening. He built a beautiful home in Pinckney where he and his wife lived for many years. Phil was preceded in death by his parents Albert Stendel and Adele Kuncitz Stendel, as well as his brother, Robert Stendel. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 7998 - 28th Avenue, Jenison, Michigan 49428, with visitation from 3 - 4 p.m. prior to the service. There will also be a visiting hour after the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkwood Presbyterian Church, 7998 - 28th Ave., Jenison, Michigan 49428. The family welcomes memories and messages in their online guest book at www.cookcares.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019