- - Philip Ginotti, April 14, 2019, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Barbara for 59 years. Loving father of Scott Phillips (Mary Gail), William Phillips, Carlo Ginotti (Carolyn), Rick Ritivoy (Kim), and the late Philip D. Ginotti. Grandfather of Carlo H., Sophia, John, Michael, Brianna, Cyrell, and Jillian. Brother of Ann Waybridge. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday (today) from 2-8pm with a Scripture Service 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica (Woodward at 12 Mile) Royal Oak. Visitation at Church begins at 9:30am. Memorial tributes to .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019