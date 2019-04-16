Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
Woodward at 12 Mile
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica
Woodward at 12 Mile
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Ginotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Ginotti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Philip Ginotti Obituary
Philip Ginotti

- - Philip Ginotti, April 14, 2019, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Barbara for 59 years. Loving father of Scott Phillips (Mary Gail), William Phillips, Carlo Ginotti (Carolyn), Rick Ritivoy (Kim), and the late Philip D. Ginotti. Grandfather of Carlo H., Sophia, John, Michael, Brianna, Cyrell, and Jillian. Brother of Ann Waybridge. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday (today) from 2-8pm with a Scripture Service 7pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward (btwn 13-14 Mile), 248-549-0500. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am at National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica (Woodward at 12 Mile) Royal Oak. Visitation at Church begins at 9:30am. Memorial tributes to .

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now