Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
4571 John R.
Troy, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Hargrave
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Hargrave


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Philip Hargrave Obituary
Philip Hargrave

Troy - age 78, June 24, 2019

Beloved husband of Christine for 56 years. Dearest father of Mark (Myrna), Michael (Christine) and Kevin (Kathleen). Proud grandfather of Wesley, Elizabeth, Matthew, David and Claire. Great grandfather of Joclyn and Aayla. Dear brother of Gale. A Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, July 1st 9:30am at St. Anastasia Catholic Church 4571 John R. Troy - friends are welcome to gather at 9:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Capuchin's are appreciated. Arrangments entrusted to Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons (Shelby Township)

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now