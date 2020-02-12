Resources
Philip James Pifer

Philip James Pifer

Philip James Pifer died on January 29, 2020 at the age of 67. Born in Detroit, and a lifelong resident of Metro Detroit, Phil was the sixth child and the first son of Patricia (nee Hutchinson) & Eugene Pifer. He is survived by his sisters Mary Dee, Ann, Kathleen, Alice and Patty, his brothers-in-law Amandio, John, Karl and Marvin, as well as 21 nieces and nephews. Phil truly enjoyed being Uncle Phil. He loved his nieces and nephews! He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Gerry and Susie, his brother Danny, and his brothers-in-law Keith and Allen. Phil began his 40-year career as a Merchant Marine first with the Bob-Lo Boats on the Detroit River and soon advanced to working on freighters on the Great Lakes. We loved Phil very much and will honor his request that there be no service. Instead, there will be a private family gathering to mark Phil's passing and to remember the good times. Memorial contributions in Phil's name can be made to the Alliance for the Great Lakes https://greatlakes.org/about/. We will always love and remember Phil.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
