Philip James QuigleyTroy - Jim passed away on October 8, after a courageous battle against Parkinson's Disease. Born February 16, 1942 in New York, he is survived by his devoted partner, Kathleen Tebbe, his sister, May Quigley Goodman (Simon), his children Julie Quigley Birgbauer (John), Dr. Robert Quigley (Amy), Christie Quigley Manning (Chris) and his step-children Allison Lalefar (Hermin) and Shannon Smith (James). Jim was the loving and proud grandfather of eleven grandchildren Christie, Bo and JR Brauer, Alex, Max, Ashley and Freddy Manning, Kyley, Caitlyn and Kenseigh Quigley, Amelia Smith as well as his nephew, James Goodman. After graduating from Dartmouth College and Tuck School of Business he enjoyed a long career in advertising that took him from New York, to Atlanta and finally Detroit where he retired. A lifetime lover of all things sports, he was a die hard Yankee and Vikings fan. An avid golfer, he spent his retirement at The Club Ibis in West Palm Beach, Florida doing what he loved most, hitting the links with the guys. Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, no memorial has been scheduled at this time. Memorial Tributes to: Pet Haven Rescue, 1128 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. #352 Royal Palm Beach, Florida 33411 or First Tee of the Palm Beaches, Box 32123, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33420. These were two of Jim's favorite charities.