Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
Clinton Twp. - Philip L. Giordano age 87, of Clinton Township, died suddenly on March 31, 2019. Phil was born on June 22, 1931. Phil worked for many years at Polla's Market on Kelly Road in Harper Woods before he finally retired. He touched many lives during his time here and blessed his family and friends with wonderful memories. His smile, his love, and his laughter will always be remembered. Phil was proud to have been a Korean War Air Force veteran. He also loved the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. Phil is survived by his wife, Arlene; He was a loving and proud father of son, Dan (Lori) and daughter, Diane (John) Austin and two step-sons, Michael and Joseph Ravis; Dear brother of Theresa Kepros and brother-in-law of Bertha Giordano; Cherished grandfather of 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; Also survived by many nieces and nephews, and his good friend, Donald Nolan. Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph, and sisters, Pearl Bellanca and Lil Grayewski. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Resurrection Funeral Home, 40800 Hayes Road, Clinton Township, MI. Visitation will continue Friday, April 5, 2019 at Resurrection Funeral Home from 10:30 AM until time of funeral service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Parkinson's Foundation. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 3, 2019
