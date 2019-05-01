|
Philip L. Mousseau
Grosse Ile - Philip L., age 81 of Grosse Ile, passed away April 29, 2019. Loving husband of Joan. Dear father of Kimberly (Tod) Petrie-Truxell, Kevin, and Milissa (Doug) Paryaski. Proud grandfather of Shea (James), Maxwell, Austin, Madelyn, Allyson, Jillian, and grand dog Hampton. Also survived by his sister Lorraine (Gerry) Decoster. Preceded in death by parents Orval and Laura Mousseau, brothers Paul, Charles, and Louie. Philip was a special education teacher for 32 years. After retirement he continued working as a stump grinder. And will be fondly remembered as " The Grumpy Stumper". Visitation will take place on Saturday from 10am until time of Funeral Service 2pm, at the Trenton Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 3200 West Rd. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515, or macular.org. To share a memory visit www.martenson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 1, 2019