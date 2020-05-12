Services
Kenneth City, FL - It is with great sadness that the family of Phillip Anderson announces his death after a tragic accident, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the age of 56. Phillip will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Breanna Burchfield; his mother, Dorothy Buell; and his siblings Catherine Gilbert (Walter), Peter Anderson (Bonnie), and Paul Anderson (Sabrina); as well as several nieces and nephews; and his loving companion, Tricia Best. Phillip was predeceased by his father, William Anderson. A Memorial Service in memory of Phillip will be held in Michigan at a future date, due to current COVID-19 restrictions. Memorial donations in memory of Phillip can be made to The Bike Experience USA.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 12 to May 13, 2020
