Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
2345 Coolidge
Troy, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ Our Light Catholic Church
2345 Coolidge
Troy, MI
Phillip J. Ryan

- - Age 81 August 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan Ryan. Dear father of Sheila (Kurt) Felker and Maura (Jack) Kaiser. Cherished grandfather of Ryan & Charlie Felker and Andrew and Phillip Kaiser. Brother of James Ryan, Lorraine Massie, the late Fr. Kellen Ryan, and the late Mae Rose Jordan. Funeral Mass at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, 2345 Coolidge, Troy, Thursday, August 29th at 10:30am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to the . Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
