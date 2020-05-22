|
|
Phillip Louis Curtis
8/26/1940-5/19/2020
Born in Detroit, Michigan to Loren W. F. and Maureen E. (née McGough) Curtis.
A US Navy veteran and Lawrence Technological University graduate, he worked 42 years for Detroit Edison, primarily at Monroe Power Plant.
Preceding him in death are his brothers Joseph L. (Carol) Curtis and Patrick L. (Donna) Curtis. Surviving are his wife Christine (née Baranski) Curtis, his children Michael F. Curtis, Donald P. Curtis, Mary K. (Christopher) Kania, and Loren J. Curtis, his granddaughters Lily C. Curtis and Amelia C. Curtis, and his brothers Michael A. (Sue) Curtis and Terrence R. (Barbara) Curtis. Please visit bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 22 to May 28, 2020