Phylis Ann Grable
Canton - Age 83, March 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Kerin, Craig, Carla (John) Young, Tami Lissner, Terry (Jennifer) and the late Kenneth. Cherished grandmother of Nicole (Larry), Matthew (Courtney), Kali (Chris), Allison, Michael, Amanda (Ryan), Brian, Erica and the late Stephen. Adored great grandmother of 7. Visitation Friday 2-8pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). In State Saturday 10:30am until the 11am Funeral Service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5885 Venoy (between Ford Rd. & Warren). Memorials suggested to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or Michigan Humane Society. santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019