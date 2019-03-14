Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
5885 Venoy Rd.
Westland, MI
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
5885 Venoy Rd.
Westland, MI
Canton - Age 83, March 8, 2019. Beloved mother of Kerin, Craig, Carla (John) Young, Tami Lissner, Terry (Jennifer) and the late Kenneth. Cherished grandmother of Nicole (Larry), Matthew (Courtney), Kali (Chris), Allison, Michael, Amanda (Ryan), Brian, Erica and the late Stephen. Adored great grandmother of 7. Visitation Friday 2-8pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Road, Garden City (Between Ford Road and Cherry Hill). In State Saturday 10:30am until the 11am Funeral Service at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 5885 Venoy (between Ford Rd. & Warren). Memorials suggested to St. Matthew Lutheran Church or Michigan Humane Society. santeiufuneralhome.com



