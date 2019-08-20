Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY
BIRMINGHAM, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Deytshe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Deytshe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Deytshe Obituary
Phyllis Deytshe

West Bloomfield - DEYTSHE PHYLLIS Beloved wife of the late Philip Deytshe. Dear mother of Faye Gorman and Terry (Alan) Geffen-Gold. Loving grandmother of Lisa Gorman, Jeffrey (Jamie) Gorman, Adam (Phil Jessell) Geffen, Jennifer Geffen and Jason (Julia) Gold. Adoring great-grandmother of Benjamin, Samantha, Eliah, Amelie and Sylvan. Devoted sister of the late Mary (the late Daniel) Steffin, the late Manuel (the late Dolly) Rotenberg and the late Milton (the late Terry) Rotenberg. Also remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 2:00 PM AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, 248-406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com.

logo


logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now