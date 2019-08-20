|
Phyllis Deytshe
West Bloomfield - DEYTSHE PHYLLIS Beloved wife of the late Philip Deytshe. Dear mother of Faye Gorman and Terry (Alan) Geffen-Gold. Loving grandmother of Lisa Gorman, Jeffrey (Jamie) Gorman, Adam (Phil Jessell) Geffen, Jennifer Geffen and Jason (Julia) Gold. Adoring great-grandmother of Benjamin, Samantha, Eliah, Amelie and Sylvan. Devoted sister of the late Mary (the late Daniel) Steffin, the late Manuel (the late Dolly) Rotenberg and the late Milton (the late Terry) Rotenberg. Also remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. GRAVESIDE SERVICES WEDNESDAY, 2:00 PM AT THE CLOVER HILL PARK CEMETERY IN BIRMINGHAM. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, 248-406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019