Phyllis Eisenberg
Glen Ellyn - Eisenberg, Phyllis 79, of Glen Ellyn, IL, formerly of West Bloomfield. Phyllis was preceded in death by her second chance love Samuel Rosens. She is survived by her sons Phillip (Claudia) Eisenberg, and Gilbert Eisenberg and her daughters Laura Eisenberg and Pam Eisenberg Kelleher, son-in-law Robert and her wonderful grandchildren, David, Andrew, Danielle, David, Jacob, Ben and Devon. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Private graveside services Thursday, 11:00AM AT THE B'NAI ISRAEL MEMORIAL GARDENS IN NOVI. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com