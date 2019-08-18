Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Orchard Lake Community Church
5171 Commerce Rd
Orchard Lake, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Orchard Lake Community Church
5171 Commerce Rd
Orchard Lake, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Jenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis H. Jenson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis H. Jenson Obituary
Phyllis H. Jenson

Orchard Lake - Phyllis H. Jenson, age 92 of Orchard Lake died August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 40 years to the late Robert Frank Jenson (d. 1989). Loving mother of William Robert Jenson, Sally Ann (Michael) Easley and Nancy Jenson. Also 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her grandson Michael Scott Easley. Dear sister of Gerald (the late Patricia) Jehle and the late Marjorie (the late Richard) Griswold. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian 5171 Commerce Rd. Orchard Lake, Friday, August 23 at 11:30 AM. Friends may gather at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service. Memorials to Open Door of Union Lake or the Michigan Animal Rescue League appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now