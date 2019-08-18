|
Phyllis H. Jenson
Orchard Lake - Phyllis H. Jenson, age 92 of Orchard Lake died August 15, 2019. Beloved wife of 40 years to the late Robert Frank Jenson (d. 1989). Loving mother of William Robert Jenson, Sally Ann (Michael) Easley and Nancy Jenson. Also 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her grandson Michael Scott Easley. Dear sister of Gerald (the late Patricia) Jehle and the late Marjorie (the late Richard) Griswold. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at Orchard Lake Community Church, Presbyterian 5171 Commerce Rd. Orchard Lake, Friday, August 23 at 11:30 AM. Friends may gather at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service. Memorials to Open Door of Union Lake or the Michigan Animal Rescue League appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019