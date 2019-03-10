|
Phyllis Hackney
Lake Orion - Phyllis Hackney, 83 of Lake Orion, Mich.; formerly of Farmington Hills and Troy, peacefully departed this life for better times on February 22, 2019. Daughter of Emil Andrew and Gladys Irene. Devoted wife of the late Douglas Andrew. Dear sister of Amy (Pat) Kelly and Paul (Sharron) Kesti. Cherished mother of Steven (Becky), Scott, Susan (Gary), Burnette, Stuart and Sara. Grandmother of 11 and Great-Grandmother of 5. A world traveler and world-class lady; touring this planet's most iconic places. Respected by her peers and admired by the younger generations. She asked for nothing but leaves this world a better place.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 10, 2019