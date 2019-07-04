Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Phyllis Jurkiewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jurkiewicz


1932 - 2019
Phyllis Jurkiewicz Obituary
Phyllis Jurkiewicz

Clinton Township - Phyllis Marie Jurkiewicz, born February 20, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan, passed away on July 1, 2019 in Clinton Township, Michigan at the age of 87. Loving wife of the late Gerald. Dear mother of Mark Jurkiewicz and Cynthia (George) Leemhuis. Proud and loving grandmother of Nichole, Atlanta, Nicholas, Laura and great-grandmother of Benjamin. Instate Tuesday 10:30 am until 11 am Funeral Mass at St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish 18720 13 Mile Rd, Roseville, MI 48066. Visitation will be Sunday 4-8 pm and Monday 2-8 pm at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.) Shelby Twp. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family @ www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 4, 2019
