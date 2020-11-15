1/1
Phyllis Katz
Phyllis Katz

Novi - Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Katz. Dear mother of Lori Tuchklaper and Steven (Jackie) Katz. Loving grandmother of Allie (Joe) Asmann, Zachary Tuchklaper, Rachel, Dani, Kevin and Garrett Katz. Adoring great-grandmother of Liana and Logan Asmann. Devoted sister of Marilyn (Barry) Charlip. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES TUESDAY AT THE ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY IN LIVONIA. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com








Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
