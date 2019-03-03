|
Phyllis Maddigan
- - Phyllis Maddigan passed away on February 23, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Earl Maddigan. Loving mother of the late Patrick, Mary (Roger) Trombley, Dianne (Randy) Donahue, Ann (Steve) Sonoga, Tim Maddigan, Rich (Cyndie) Maddigan, and Denise (Richard) Livernois. Proud grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 4. A funeral mass of cremated remains will be on Monday, March 4, 11:00AM (instate 10:30) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 22430 Michigan Ave., Dearborn. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019