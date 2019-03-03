Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home -Dearborn Chapel - Dearborn
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Phyllis Maddigan
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
22430 Michigan Ave.
Dearborn, MI
- - Phyllis Maddigan passed away on February 23, 2019 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Earl Maddigan. Loving mother of the late Patrick, Mary (Roger) Trombley, Dianne (Randy) Donahue, Ann (Steve) Sonoga, Tim Maddigan, Rich (Cyndie) Maddigan, and Denise (Richard) Livernois. Proud grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 4. A funeral mass of cremated remains will be on Monday, March 4, 11:00AM (instate 10:30) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 22430 Michigan Ave., Dearborn. To share a memory, please visit www.howepeterson.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 3, 2019
